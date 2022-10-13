Products
Surface Laptop 5
Surface Laptop 5
Microsofts latest Surface laptop
Multitasking speed powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5/i7 processors with Windows 11 and a vibrant touchscreen. Sleek and beautiful, in your choice of size. Surface Laptop 5 gives you the perfect balance to do it all.
Launched in
Windows
,
Tech
by
Surface Laptop 5
About this launch
Surface Laptop 5
Microsofts latest Surface laptop
Surface Laptop 5 by
Surface Laptop 5
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Windows
,
Tech
. Made by
Panos Panay
. Featured on October 13th, 2022.
Surface Laptop 5
is not rated yet. This is Surface Laptop 5 's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#154
