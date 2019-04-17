Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Surface Hub 2S

Surface Hub 2S

Microsofts new and improved surface hub

more info
Thin and sleek, Surface Hub 2S integrates into any workspace. From conference rooms to open spaces, go wherever ideas strike with the mobile stand and battery. Brainstorm together in Microsoft Whiteboard, and collaborate across devices.
Around the web
Microsoft unveils an 85-inch Surface Hub 2S collaborative displayThe company claims it'll have "tablet class precision" on a 50-inch screen with a resolution beyond 4K. With its sleek stand, you'll be able to move it between different meeting rooms with ease. It also features a 4K camera for clear video chats, as well as an eight-element microphone array to capture every voice in the room.
Engadget
Microsoft Surface Hub 2 first look: a collaborative PC made for the futureMicrosoft has been obsessed with giant touchscreen displays for years. Every once in a while, the company creates a future vision video where everyone in an office is doing their work collaboratively on huge displays mounted on walls. It seems really far out there, but that future is now starting to arrive with the Surface Hub 2.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Ouadie
Ouadie
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ouadie
OuadieHunter@ouadieboussaid · Full Stack developer
Microsoft is creating an even bigger version of its new Surface Hub 2 hardware. At a press event in New York City today, the software maker is revealing a bigger 85-inch Surface Hub 2 model. Unlike the smaller 50-inch version, this bigger model has a 16:9 display that’s more in line with the original Surface Hub. Microsoft is using a 3:2 aspect ratio on its new 50-inch Surface Hub 2S
Upvote ·