Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Surface Book 3

Surface Book 3

Microsofts latest iteration on the Surface Book

more info
Surface Book 3 is our most powerful laptop ever, providing up to 50% more performance than Surface Book 2 and up to 17.5 hours of battery life.
Microsoft unveils a ton of new Surface devices, including the Surface Book 3Microsoft on Wednesday launched several new devices under its Surface brand of PCs and consumer tech. Headlining the announcements are the Surface Book 3, the company's latest high-performance two-in-one laptop with a detachable display, and the Surface Go 2, a lower-cost two-in-one tablet that's designed like a smaller Surface Pro.
Microsoft launches Surface Book 3 with new Nvidia GPU options, up to 32GB of RAM, and faster SSDsMicrosoft is launching the new Surface Book 3 with upgraded internals. The hardware design hasn't changed, but there's faster Intel 10th Gen processors inside, along with up to 32GB of RAM, M.2 SSDs, and an Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 option.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment