Lucian Boiangiu
MakerApps Developer
Access your favourite websites and web apps easily and quickly. Save the websites addresses and give them a custom name and icon, then easily access them from the menu. Open the websites in the menu bar popover which you can resize by dragging its margins, or open them in separate windows. ••••••• ACCESS SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS ••••••• Visit social media platforms and stay connected to your friends and followers while using your Mac. You can switch between the mobile version and desktop version for a better experience. Log into multiple accounts by opening new always-on-top window with the selected website. ••••••• WATCH VIDEOS FROM ANY WEBSITE AND STREAMING SERVICE ••••••• Watch online media content while you do other activities on your Mac. Keep a window always-on-top and watch videos, tutorials or any other web activity. ••••••• SWITCH BETWEEN MOBILE AND DESKTOP WEB VIEW ••••••• Select between multiple Operating Systems to load the websites such as MacOS, iOS, Android, Windows OS and Chrome OS. Some websites or web apps offer different experiences when viewed from a mobile OS, like social media platforms. ••••••• NAVIGATE TO ANY WEBSITE ••••••• Freely navigate to any website using Surf browser and enjoy the multitasking features.
