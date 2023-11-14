Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Supster
Ranked #11 for today
Supster
Create your own ChatGPT & create a passive source of income
Visit
Upvote 128
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A service that will allow you to create your own AI chatbot under your brand on 3 platforms at once for free in 1 minute: Website / Android APP / IOS APP and accept payments from clients by subscription!
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Supster
About this launch
Supster
Create your own ChatGPT & create a passive source of income!
0
reviews
159
followers
Follow for updates
Supster by
Supster
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Messaging
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Artem Prokofev
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
Supster
is not rated yet. This is Supster's first launch.
Upvotes
128
Comments
21
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#89
Report