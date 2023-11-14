Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Supster
Supster
Ranked #11 for today

Supster

Create your own ChatGPT & create a passive source of income

Free Options
Embed
A service that will allow you to create your own AI chatbot under your brand on 3 platforms at once for free in 1 minute: Website / Android APP / IOS APP and accept payments from clients by subscription!
Launched in
Messaging
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
 by
Supster
About this launch
Supster
SupsterCreate your own ChatGPT & create a passive source of income!
0
reviews
159
followers
Supster by
Supster
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Messaging, Artificial Intelligence, Bots. Made by
Artem Prokofev
. Featured on November 17th, 2023.
Supster
is not rated yet. This is Supster's first launch.
Upvotes
128
Vote chart
Comments
21
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#89