SupportYourLocals (COVID-19)

Joshua Jansen
Maker
Hello Product Hunt community 👋 Today we launch our initiative to try and do our part in supporting local businesses stay afloat during these difficult times. We've seen many amazing initiatives pop up in the past couple of weeks here on Product Hunt. We're happy to add ours today. SupportYourLocals is a platform that enables any business owner to securely sell gift cards to their (regular) customers that can be redeemed when the business opens again. This helps local businesses (like bars, restaurants, barbers etc.) to keep their cashflow running. We've seen many restaurants doing this already, but want to enable any type of small business to benefit from the potential cash flow that gift card provide. Are you or do you know any local business that could be helped by this? Check out https://SupportYourLocals.today All the best!
