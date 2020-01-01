Discussion
My name is Cody and I am a co founder @ Support Llama. My background is in development and cyber security. However needing quality customer support effects us all. I present to you Support Llama a customer support as a service startup. Our offerings are perfect for solopreneurs, makers and startups. ⭐ Features We provide white label customer support for your customers. Our offerings include phone, email and live chat support. We capture both your voice and mission to give your customers an experience that keeps them coming back. 😥 Problem F*** robots and automated phone systems. If you have ever called your bank, cell provider or ISP you know the hair pulling pain of dealing with automated support systems. The human factor of customer support is all but gone in 2020. Support Llama is here to change this. 😃 Solution Support Llama provides 100% human support. Our team is highly trained with included quality assurance. We provide customer support to your customers that is indistinguishable from in-house team members. We are built with scaling in mind and are ready to grow with you. We are so sure you will love Support Llama we even give you 1 week FREE. 🧐 Feedback We would love to hear any feedback and criticism that you may have. Questions, suggestions or spelling errors are all things we are open to hearing. Thank you for checking out Support Llama!
This is a pretty good idea. Most founders including myself want to focus on the product and marketing. Being able to not worry about support is a huge win for app developers like myself
@bojan_angelovski Thank you! Feel free to give us a try.
