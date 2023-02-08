Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto
Ranked #5 for today
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto
10K buildings destroyed, 50K trapped, please donate crypto
Visit
Upvote 242
Free
Any cryptocurrency can be used to contribute to Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts. Funds will go towards helping those impacted by the disaster through trustworthy social organization Ahbap, founded by Haluk Levent.
Launched in
Charity & Giving
,
Web3
by
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
About this launch
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto
10K buldings destroyed, 50K trapped - please donate crpyto!
3
reviews
Follow
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto by
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto
was hunted by
Yiğit Konur
in
Charity & Giving
,
Web3
. Made by
Yiğit Konur
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto's first launch.
Upvotes
242
Comments
65
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#37
Report