Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto
10K buildings destroyed, 50K trapped, please donate crypto

Any cryptocurrency can be used to contribute to Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts. Funds will go towards helping those impacted by the disaster through trustworthy social organization Ahbap, founded by Haluk Levent.
About this launch
Support Earthquake Victims with Crypto10K buldings destroyed, 50K trapped - please donate crpyto!
3reviews
