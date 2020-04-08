Supply Finder by Popcart
Find toilet paper in stock online right now
Ryan Stark
Hi there everyone! We’re so excited to share the Supply Finder with you. We built it in response to the online shopping challenges that arose after the outbreak of the coronavirus — the difficulty of finding high-demand essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitizer in stock online, and navigating the countless cases of price gouging in these categories. Our Supply Finder tracks the availability and prices of thousands of high demand essentials. We show you what’s in stock right now at Amazon, Walmart and Target, and we flag potential price gouging with a “high price alert,” meaning the current price is significantly higher than the historical average price. We considered building email alerts for these items, but the truth is — that’s not going to cut it right now. Items like toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are selling out within minutes or even seconds. By the time you see and open an email, it would be too late! Instead, we added a Live Feed to the site and built a public Slack channel: Supply Finder by Popcart, where we are showing you items the moment they come back in stock. It’s already scored toilet paper and clorox wipes for everyone on our team. As more people are tasked with staying home, we’re hoping the Supply Finder will help shoppers get high-demand essentials without having to visit stores and further risk the spread of the virus. Please check it out and let us know what you think!
