Supp is a simple browser extension for Mindful Status Management.It keeps constant distractions at bay while working remotely or WFH.
Supp gives you an instant glance at what your coworkers or friends are doing & who's busy or free to be bothered.
Discussion
Aayush Chaturvedi
Maker
Hello ProductHunt! I've created Supp primarily for the current remote/WFH heavy workspace, where working peacefully has, startlingly, become quite challenging. There are too many sync-ups, just to know what everyone is doing in the team.Along with frequent Slack/Hangouts messages like "Are you available for a call?", "What are you doing?". Not to mention some people who don't even bother to ask your availability before shooting out their pings. I was unable to find disturbance-free time to focus on my own work and wished there was an automated way to know what everyone was doing & see if someone is free to be bothered with or not before pinging them. Been there, felt that? Supp is for you! Being a beginner in the PH community, I'd love to see your feedback.
