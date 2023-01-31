Products
Supertweak Tailwind editor
Supertweak Tailwind editor
Chrome extension for visually modifying any Tailwind website
Supertweak is visual editor for Tailwind CSS to quickly tweak your website live, preview instantly and copy classes or html to use in your project.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Website Builder
,
Developer Tools
by
Supertweak Tailwind editor
About this launch
Supertweak Tailwind editor
Chrome extension for visually modifying any Tailwind website
Supertweak Tailwind editor by
Supertweak Tailwind editor
was hunted by
Muhammad Althaf
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Website Builder
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Muhammad Althaf
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
Supertweak Tailwind editor
is not rated yet. This is Supertweak Tailwind editor's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#69
