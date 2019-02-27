Log InSign up
SuperTank

Power your phone for a week, recharge in one hour

27,000 mAh portable charger with dual USB-C PD (100W + 60W) & dual USB-A ports. Quickly charge MacBook Pros & other compatible devices.

Crowdfunded SuperTank battery promises 100W output over USB Type-C. This time it's the SuperTank, a slightly ridiculous name for a slightly ridiculous battery/portable charger/power bank/whatever.
Android Police - Android news, reviews, apps, games, phones, tablets
Review: Zendure SuperTank & SuperPort are the best choices yet for portable power. The Zendure SuperTank is the best battery pack we've ever used. Between the feature set, quality, and the choice and speed of outputs, SuperTank is hands down the unquestionable winner of portable batteries.
AppleInsider

Annie Milton
Annie Milton@ani_hakobyan · Believe You CAN and You're Halfway There
So affordable! When will you start the shipping guys ?
Arthur Manukian
Arthur Manukian@arthur_manukian
how many times can it fully charge a macbook pro?
Lilit Ghukasyan
Lilit Ghukasyan@lilit_ghukasyan · Passionate of everything new
Can I connect several gadgets simultaneously??
