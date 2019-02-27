27,000 mAh portable charger with dual USB-C PD (100W + 60W) & dual USB-A ports. Quickly charge MacBook Pros & other compatible devices.
Reviews
- Pros:
The fact it can charge my macbook proCons:
A better design
Just backed itArthur Manukian has never used this product.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Annie Milton@ani_hakobyan · Believe You CAN and You're Halfway There
So affordable! When will you start the shipping guys ?
Upvote Share·
Arthur Manukian@arthur_manukian
how many times can it fully charge a macbook pro?
Upvote Share·
Lilit Ghukasyan@lilit_ghukasyan · Passionate of everything new
Can I connect several gadgets simultaneously??
Upvote Share·