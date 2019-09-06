Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Superside

Superside

Hassle-free design for Enterprise teams

#2 Product of the DayToday
Superside is an always-on design company that delivers top quality creative projects at scale to enterprise teams.
We've raised $3.5M in funding along with the launch of our UI and Interaction Design products, with new support for Motion Graphics.
Newly renamed Superside raises $3.5M for its outsourced design platformSuperside, a startup aiming to create a premium alternative to the existing crowdsourced design platforms, is announcing that it has raised $3.5 million in new funding. It's also adding new features like the ability to work on user interfaces, interaction design and motion graphics. Co-founde...
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment