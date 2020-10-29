Log In
Supersense

Computer vision for the blind from an MIT-spinoff startup

An AI scanner app for blind to explore surroundings and read any text format, currency and product details from a barcode independently! With real time instructions and a super accessible UX, it minimizes the scanning challenges even for non tech-savvy users.
6 Reviews
burak mmnun
Data Analyst
A very "great use case" for this technology, well done team.
Ipek Sen
Maker
Content Strategist @Mediate
@burak_mmnun We are glad you like it! Thanks.
NO
It is really unique concept! Looking forward to seeing how Lidar studies work and how it changes the lives of blind people.
onur_yologlu
🎈
A great step forward for Productivity and Accessibility, congrats to the team!
Ipek Sen
Maker
Content Strategist @Mediate
@onur_cem_yologlu Thank you!
Selman Kesici
Gamer
Great team, and amazing app. Pros: Accessible user experience Cons: Maybe the different language supports.
Furkan Alemdar
gamer
Good social impact app, highly recommended !!
Ipek Sen
Maker
Content Strategist @Mediate
@aspendos Thank you very much!
