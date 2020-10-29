Supersense

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
burak mmnun
Data Analyst
🎈
A very "great use case" for this technology, well done team.
Ipek Sen
MakerContent Strategist @Mediate
@burak_mmnun We are glad you like it! Thanks.
NO
🎈
It is really unique concept! Looking forward to seeing how Lidar studies work and how it changes the lives of blind people.
onur_yologlu
🎈
A great step forward for Productivity and Accessibility, congrats to the team!
Ipek Sen
MakerContent Strategist @Mediate
@onur_cem_yologlu Thank you!
Selman Kesici
Gamer
🎈
Great team, and amazing app. Pros: Accessible user experience Cons: Maybe the different language supports.
Furkan Alemdar
gamer
🎈
Good social impact app, highly recommended !!
Ipek Sen
MakerContent Strategist @Mediate
@aspendos Thank you very much!
