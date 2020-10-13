Superscene 3D Constructor 3
3D constructor updated with a lot of cute objects
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
MakerManager at Craftwork
Heyy, guys! I’m so happy to be here and tell you: «Meet updated Superscene!» 🔥 We added 90 cute and smooth objects, so now you have completely all for your next design project. Look, what we have inside for now: 🕺 14 human characters with lots of body elements to create your own character 🤖 4 robot characters to make your design fresh and futuristic 🎮 134 objects that will provide you great adventure in the 3D world Explore the brand new design of the Superscene website and choose the package you want to try first. Waiting for you in the comments, leave your thoughts below ❤️ P.S. Get any Craftwork product with a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30». Shh, only for hunters 🤫 ✨
Share
Upvote (3)
Alexander Isora 🦄
Founder @ Unicorn Platform.
We use the Superscene illustrations for https://unicornplatform.com/ I could not be happier with the quality! 😍
Share
Upvote (1)
Denis Shepovalov
Craftwork founder, UX/UI designer
@alexanderisora Thank you a lot, mate! Hope this update will boost your project! ❤️
UpvoteShare
Sandoche
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
Wow looks good!
Share
Upvote (1)
Denis Shepovalov
Craftwork founder, UX/UI designer
@sandochee Glad to hear it! Thanks 🙏
UpvoteShare