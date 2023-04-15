Products
Superpower ChatGPT
Superpower ChatGPT
Add the missing features to ChatGPT
Organize chats in folders, sync and search history locally, export all chats, pin messages, favorite and custom prompts, tone and writing style, trash for archived chats, access thousands of prompts from the community, read the daily newsletter,
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Superpower ChatGPT
About this launch
Superpower ChatGPT
Add the missing features to ChatGPT
Superpower ChatGPT by
Superpower ChatGPT
was hunted by
Saeed Ezzati
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Saeed Ezzati
. Featured on April 16th, 2023.
Superpower ChatGPT
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Superpower ChatGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
