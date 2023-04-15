Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Superpower ChatGPT
Superpower ChatGPT

Superpower ChatGPT

Add the missing features to ChatGPT

Free
Embed
Organize chats in folders, sync and search history locally, export all chats, pin messages, favorite and custom prompts, tone and writing style, trash for archived chats, access thousands of prompts from the community, read the daily newsletter,
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence
Superpower ChatGPT
Superpower ChatGPTAdd the missing features to ChatGPT
1review
11
followers
Superpower ChatGPT by
Superpower ChatGPT
was hunted by
Saeed Ezzati
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Saeed Ezzati
. Featured on April 16th, 2023.
Superpower ChatGPT
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Superpower ChatGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-