Superposition for Figma

Kilian Valkhof
Maker
Hey everyone! The Superposition plugin for Figma was the number one request we had, and I finally launched it! It's a free download and works super well. Figma is the first design tool to also support exporting images, you can use them either as background, or add them right in your design. Superposition and the plugins are still free downloads, so check them out! :)
nice one Kilian, I'll give it a go - How does it compare with things like ZeroHeight? I've been using that with figma to sync my colours and some components
Maker
@graeme_fulton ZeroHeight is great but you need to already have a design system to use it. With Superposition, you can use your (or any) website and get access to the colors and styles immediately. Superposition is perfect for the people that don't have the time or resources to create a design system or that just quickly want to use something that has the same style as their existing website.
@kilianvalkhof aaah got it! so you can almost get 'design system inspiration' by plugging in your favourite sites too, and then get them right in figma?
Maker
@graeme_fulton Exactly! Or you can use your own site and kickstart your design system in a fraction of the time!