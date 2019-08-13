Discussion
Maker
Kilian Valkhof
Hey everyone, author here. Thanks @fpresencia for hunting! I built Superposition because I think too few people have the access to the benefits that having a design system gives them, either due to time and budget constraints, or due to (client) design maturity. I want to make it possible for everyone to enjoy the benefits that a design system gives them, like speed and consistency. And I'm releasing it for free. Superposition is the first step towards this vision: A super easy way to use the design tokens that are already part of a website. You can export them to code or use them in our Adobe XD plugin, with more coming soon. The end goal is for Superposition to take you from website to design system in a single app.
