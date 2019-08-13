Log In
Superposition

Use the design system you already have

Superposition is free and works on Windows, Mac & Linux.
Extract colors, typography, spacing, border radii, shadows and motions from sites, and exports them to CSS, SCSS, JavaScript and Adobe XD with a Plugin for XD. Sketch and Figma plugins are coming soon.
Superposition: use the design system you already haveHaving a design system is like having a super power. It takes away all the small decisions you have to make about a design and lets you focus on the higher level goals you have for your design. But creating a design system is a labour intensive process usually only worth it for product teams at large companies or startups.
Kilian Valkhof
Kilian Valkhof
Maker
Hey everyone, author here. Thanks @fpresencia for hunting! I built Superposition because I think too few people have the access to the benefits that having a design system gives them, either due to time and budget constraints, or due to (client) design maturity. I want to make it possible for everyone to enjoy the benefits that a design system gives them, like speed and consistency. And I'm releasing it for free. Superposition is the first step towards this vision: A super easy way to use the design tokens that are already part of a website. You can export them to code or use them in our Adobe XD plugin, with more coming soon. The end goal is for Superposition to take you from website to design system in a single app.
