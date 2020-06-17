Discussion
Che Sampat
Maker
Hey everyone 👋 I'm super pleased (pun not intended) to announce the launch of SuperPortal 🎉 I built SuperPortal during a 24h shipathon challenge run by Enlite (https://twitter.com/EnliteHQ) . I've spoken to dozens of people who use Stripe and it's actually quite a common scenario: they've just setup Stripe through a no-code platform and only after integrating do they realise there is no way for their customers to update their card details! SuperPortal fixes this problem by enabling you to simply add a link to your website/app and your customers just enter their email, we send them a magic ✨ login link and in a couple clicks they have visibility and access to the portal. Of course you have fine-grained access and can control what they can and can't do all directly from your Stripe dashboard. This is all possible with zero changes to your Stripe customers or subscriptions and can plug into any Stripe account in seconds. We don't store any data about your Stripe account (except the account ID) in our database and you're free to disconnect and leave at any time. This is still an "experimental" idea so we're launching the beta platform completely for free. I'd love to hear your feedback and if you have any questions send me an email to hello @ mysuperportal.com. Or you can follow me on Twitter (https://twitter.com/che_sampat)
Great design and super effective 👌
@niaz_azad thanks! Would love to hear any feedback you have!
Love it! Everything. well done. :)
@yuzumetrix thanks 😊
@suibinhong thank you 🙌