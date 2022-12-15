Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SuperPlanner
Ranked #5 for today

SuperPlanner

A beautiful, flexible daily planner and task manager

Free Options
Embed
SuperPlanner is an innovative day planner that combines the calendar with task management features – No login required. Private and secure iCloud sync. Native apps. Fully featured and customizable.
Launched in iOS, Mac, Productivity by
SuperPlanner
Trevor.io
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
SuperPlannerA beautiful, flexible daily planner and task manager
0
reviews
31
followers
SuperPlanner by
SuperPlanner
was hunted by
Gabriel Guarino
in iOS, Mac, Productivity. Made by
Gabriel Guarino
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
SuperPlanner
is not rated yet. This is SuperPlanner's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#130