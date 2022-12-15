Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
SuperPlanner
Ranked #5 for today
SuperPlanner
A beautiful, flexible daily planner and task manager
Visit
Upvote 30
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
SuperPlanner is an innovative day planner that combines the calendar with task management features – No login required. Private and secure iCloud sync. Native apps. Fully featured and customizable.
Launched in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Productivity
by
SuperPlanner
Trevor.io
Ad
Get answers from your database, even if you don't know SQL
About this launch
SuperPlanner
A beautiful, flexible daily planner and task manager
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
SuperPlanner by
SuperPlanner
was hunted by
Gabriel Guarino
in
iOS
,
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Gabriel Guarino
. Featured on December 23rd, 2022.
SuperPlanner
is not rated yet. This is SuperPlanner's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
7
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#130
Report