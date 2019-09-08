Log InSign up
Superpersonal

Personalised styling and virtual fitting room

An app that allows users to try on clothes virtually. Users feed the app basic information including gender, height and weight. The app records the user’s head movements and creates a virtual version of the user modelling clothes.
