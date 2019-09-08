Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Superpersonal
Superpersonal
Personalised styling and virtual fitting room
Android
iPhone
+ 3
An app that allows users to try on clothes virtually. Users feed the app basic information including gender, height and weight. The app records the user’s head movements and creates a virtual version of the user modelling clothes.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
29 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send