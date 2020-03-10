Discussion
Chris Messina
Hunter
Super excited for this launch! I've worked with @devrimyasar before and have always been impressed with his focus and execution. Making a more professional-focused service that's kind of like Calendly meets Cameo is so well timed given the rise of the influencer market. In fact, I'm thinking of adding video consulting to my Product Hunting offerings via Superpeer... what do you guys think?
Maker
🎉🎉🎉 I'm beyond excited to share Superpeer with amazing ProductHunt community and write this first comment. 🎉🎉🎉 Superpeer is about supporting you, the knowledge economy; creators and influencers get paid for all the knowledge they share, helping them create more personalized platform through which they can connect with their fans in a more meaningful way. We hope soon, every Twitter bio, every Github repo, Linkedin, Dribbble profile say, every Youtube video ends with "If you want to connect with me or have any questions, please book a time with me at superpeer.com/schlaf" Superpeer is making it possible for people to support each other and get access to wisdom that they may not otherwise be able to... making human wisdom much more accessible!* We can't wait to see you become Superpeers, share your knowledge and inspire others with your presence. If there is anyone in the world, that you wish you could talk to, please invite them to become a Superpeer too, let's grow together! Cheers 🙌✨ Devrim Oh, checkout a fan made list of Superpeers and follow us on Twitter for more added everyday!
