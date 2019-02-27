Meet *drums* Superorder😻
Superorder is a cryptocurrency trading terminal which allows you to manage trades across multiple exchanges and enjoy powerful automation features bringing your trading to the next level.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simple overview
Tight design
Very readable
Dark mode looks stunningCons:
so far so good
I just signed up on Superorder, my first impression is really good. Looking forward working with this new Crypto trading system.Guy Geeraedts has used this product for one day.
Discussion
NikitaMaker@_n1ks
Hi 👋 I’m Nikita from Superorder. In the beginning, we started working on Superorder in a small team of two, working part-time and keeping our main jobs as the primary source of the income. We spent nothing on marketing and got more than 1000 active traders, most of them have heard about us through the word of mouth. During the public beta of Superorder we grew up from $1M to $15M in a monthly volume of transactions, and we have a lot of great ideas about the product’s future. With advanced drag-and-drop strategy builder you can program sequences of actions or strategies which will be automatically executed by the terminal while you are doing something else. Plus, there are more features not supported by exchanges directly but available via Superorder : ✔️Trailing Stops ✔️Hidden orders ✔️Extended chart timeframes ✔️TradingView Charts ✔️Stop Loss + Take Profit Combos #Moonahead
Guy Geeraedts@guy_geeraedts · Marketer, Marathon Runner, Coffee Lover
Hi Superorder, congratulations on your Producthunt launch. All the best and wish you guys a great PH party over there! BTW I love the dark mode UI, great job guys! @vladyslavvashchinskyi see you soon ;)
