Supernotes is the best place to collect your thoughts, notes, snippets, and tasks. You can quickly create (note)cards with support for everything from maths equations to to-do lists. Once created, it's simple to share cards with friends. Try now for free.
Be Super While Working from Home | SupernotesGiven the circumstances surrounding the current global pandemic and the impact it is having on all of us, we are announcing a few updates regarding our company, platform and offerings. First and foremost, I am very pleased to say that our team is in great health.
Hi everyone 👋 My co-founder @acnebs and I are very excited to launch what we have been working on for the past two years. 📝Supernotes is a new place for you to collect your thoughts, notes and tasks. It is a new approach to note-taking where everything is a markdown (note) card that can be combined and connected to make an amazing knowledge base. And because everything is a card, you can share bits and pieces with your friends, without being forced to share to share everything in one go. ⚡️Fast – few loading screens, with almost every interaction clocks in at under 100ms. 🚀Shareable – allow others to edit, like, comment and add child cards in real time. 🔗Connected – organise cards with nesting, linking, and tagging 🌚Dark mode – perfect for late night thoughts 📱Responsive – works on all of your devices There are heaps of other features, from adding cute card icons to powerful filtering. But instead of spamming you, I'd love hear what you think - here's the link. Given the current global situation we've also made Supernotes entirely free until July - to help everyone work super from home. Follow us on Twitter for more updates. Do post below us know if you have any suggestions or questions, we would love Supernotes to work great for everyone! Happy note-taking, Tobias
@acnebs @twhetton Any plans for a web-clipper? I find myself often enjoying great tools like this but the web clipper keeps me with Evernote.
Hi @twhetton! I really loved the idea and it definitely fills a huge gap that exist in this industry! Really looking forward to it's application, branding is dope! Also, would love to feature it on my Instagram handle and would love to have on my Business Podcast as guest which will expose it to Indian masses! Looking forward to your reply! Please drop in your email address if interested! Thanks
@jonzhan We do have a plan for our own take on a web-clipper since our format should work especially well, adding a card w/ tags to your Supernotes depending on what you are clipping. Right now we are focusing on Desktop apps, but hopefully we have a web clipper out in the next few months! 🙌
@porush_puri Thanks Porush! Will definitely be in touch, feel free to add me on Linkedin. 😄
Got to try this in beta, and oh man is this some Notion power on steroids!
Great note-taking app. Would recommend to anyone who needs to write large amounts of notes and put them into flexible or overlapping categories. Tagging features are seamless and allow you to re-sort your notes almost infinitely without hassle.
Supernotes has been so useful for my studies - a very powerful tool for sorting out my notes into tags and creating links between them, so that making cards, revising, and searching are all done really efficiently! Definitely recommend!
I have been following this for some time, really excited to dive it!
