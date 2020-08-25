discussion
Colin Treseler
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! We're excited to launch SuperNormal today, a platform that helps you create async video updates to share with your team. Easily record your update and our AI will suggest captions, mentions, and hashtags so you can get back to work faster. We've been building this since January and we've been super fortunate to have great alpha testers with us. They've found that starting and ending their day with a quick video update has helped team culture and the feeling of connection. All feedback is welcome and we're happy to connect with every new team on SuperNormal as we build out the platform. Feel free to dm @fabrahamlincoln and @ctreseler with any thoughts or suggestions!
We've been an early tester of SuperNormal and it's been a great tool to stay in touch while respecting team members timezones and workflows. SuperNormal takes things I've previously hacked together myself (eg. async video updates) and makes it supersmooth + adds AI magic.
Congrats on the launch! This definitely solves a problem that many seem to have nowadays.
