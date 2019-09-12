Discussion
Maker
Tom Haflinger
Hey Product Hunt. A couple of months ago we launched our first product SuperTank here. Now we are super excited to launch our SuperMini. SuperMini is 30% smaller than a traditional 10,000mAh external battery, so it fits in virtually any bag or pocket. Here’s how we did it. SuperMini uses a type of battery cell called 21700. Each cell provides 5,000mAh of charge capacity, making them 50% more energy dense than the cells used in a typical chargers. It takes just two of these cells to reach 10,000mAh, while most portable chargers use three cells. SuperMini also supports up to 18W of fast charging capability through both its USB-C port and USB-A port. With up to 18W of Power Delivery (PD), SuperMini can charge iPhone X up to 50% in 30 mins with a USB-C to Lightning cable. Would love to answer all your questions and hear your feedback.
