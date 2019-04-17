SuperMakers
An indie game built with no code
🎮SuperMakers.xyz is the shipping game
- Very fun! Sent to a few friends! - Great Music - High quality assets used
It's addicting to play. :)
Love seeing the indie game community make games like this. Had a blast playing this!Luis Chavez has used this product for one day.
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
🎮Introducing SuperMakers.xyz ⚒️Indie Game Build With No Code 💻 Made possible with Koji 🥰 Shipping is always fast 👨💻 Deploy this game within 3 minutes at Koji ⚡️ Match it, 20 moves & Get your highscore! ⚒️Story of the game: I love to use https://getmakerlog.com everyday to ship my tasks and also i love to use https://www.buymeacoffee.com to get coffees from stripe payment to get some money as a indie-maker. I also use https://t.me/makerlog to log task from telegram and there is makerbot, a bot that helps me log task from my phone. So i put this game together with some images of my favorite & inspirational maker name Sergio Mattei founder of Makerlog.
Danielle Johnson@dinkydani21 · UptimeBar | Leave Me Alone | ReleasePage
@fajarsiddiq congratulations!!! Looks awesome!!
Igor Stumberger@curiousigor · Designer, Maker of Hey Meta and Dockey
@fajarsiddiq totally awesome! 👌
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Holy crap!!! this is amazing!!!
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@ftxrc Thank you Dude!!!! <3 Featuring you, Sergio! Founder of Makerlog!
Harrison Schaen@harrison_schaen
Such a dope game! Awesome music, great images, super fun to play. Keep up the great work Fajar.
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@harrison_schaen Awwww. thank you for your kind words! Glad you love it
Pradip Khakhar@pradipcloud · Senior Product Manager
This is super cool! great music.
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@pradipcloud Thank you Pradip!!! What's your high score?
Pradip Khakhar@pradipcloud · Senior Product Manager
@fajarsiddiq 12240
Dmitry Shapiro@dmitry_shapiro · CEO of GoMeta (Metaverse)
This is pretty freaking cool. How did you make that promo video?
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@dmitry_shapiro Thank you! I use FCPX
