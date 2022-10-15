  1. Home
Superinterns

Discover web3 talent and recruiters together in one place

Get started in web3 with six-week internships that pay up to $500/month. Internships are available for developers, designers, marketers, writers, and more.
Launched in Tech, Remote Work, Career by
Superinterns by
was hunted by
Aditya
in Tech, Remote Work, Career. Made by
Vikhyat Sapra
,
Saumya Saxena
,
Paarug Sethi
and
Superteam intern
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
