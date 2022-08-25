Products
Superhuman
Superhuman
3D character builder for your interfaces
Create a unique character that represents only your brand. Experiment with over 1500 elements to get unique and absolutely brilliant characters or choose ones from a ready-made collection of 50 heroes. So easy and fun!
Superhuman
About this launch
Superhuman
3D character builder for your interfaces
Superhuman by
Superhuman
was hunted by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
in
Design Tools
. Made by
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
,
Denis Shepovalov
and
Dmitriy Grinchenko
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
Superhuman
is not rated yet. This is Superhuman's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
