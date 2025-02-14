Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Supergrid by Depict
This is a launch from Depict
See 1 previous launch

Supergrid by Depict

Scroll-stopping Shopify storefronts in seconds.
Design custom shopify storefront collection grids with editorial images/videos and dynamic AI sorting to boost shopper conversion. 1-click install, no-code required, with zero impact on site speed.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Artificial IntelligenceE-CommerceWeb Design

Meet the team

Supergrid by Depict gallery image
Supergrid by Depict gallery image
Supergrid by Depict gallery image
Supergrid by Depict gallery image
Supergrid by Depict gallery image
Supergrid by Depict gallery image
Supergrid by Depict gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Depict
Pinterest-quality discovery for ecommerce stores.
4.83 out of 5.0
84
Points
Point chart
14
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Supergrid by Depict by
Depict
was hunted by
KP
in Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce, Web Design. Made by
Alex Hamben
,
Sverre Westerlund
,
Marie Korneliusson
,
Daniel Troger
,
John Tan
,
Linus BF
,
Charles Binet
,
Axel Larsson
,
Oskar Persson
,
Antony Zhang
and
Krystall Fierens-Lee
. Featured on March 5th, 2025.
Depict
is rated 4.8/5 by 18 users. It first launched on August 1st, 2020.