Supergrid by Depict
This is a launch from Depict
Supergrid by Depict
Scroll-stopping Shopify storefronts in seconds.
Design custom shopify storefront collection grids with editorial images/videos and dynamic AI sorting to boost shopper conversion. 1-click install, no-code required, with zero impact on site speed.
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
Web Design
Depict
Pinterest-quality discovery for ecommerce stores.
4.83 out of 5.0
Supergrid by Depict by
Depict
was hunted by
KP
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
,
Web Design
. Made by
Alex Hamben
,
Sverre Westerlund
,
Marie Korneliusson
,
Daniel Troger
,
John Tan
,
Linus BF
,
Charles Binet
,
Axel Larsson
,
Oskar Persson
,
Antony Zhang
and
Krystall Fierens-Lee
. Featured on March 5th, 2025.
Depict
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on August 1st, 2020.