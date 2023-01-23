Products
Superflow Rewrite
Use ChatGPT to rewrite compelling website copy in seconds
Excited to announce Superflow Rewrite. Improve website copy in seconds to boost conversion rates, SEO and user engagement. With Superflow, design iteration and collaboration just got a whole lot faster!
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
+5 by
Superflow: Annotate live websites
Mayfair
About this launch
Superflow: Annotate live websites
Collaborate on live websites like you collaborate on Google Docs or Figma.
2
reviews
329
followers
Follow for updates
Superflow Rewrite by
Superflow: Annotate live websites
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Hensen Huynh
,
Vivek Khakhkhar
,
Jonny Lin
,
Vivan
,
Theresa Sobocinski
and
Rakesh Goyal
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
Superflow: Annotate live websites
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on October 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
117
Comments
31
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#27
