Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Superflow: Annotate Live Websites
See Superflow: Annotate Live Websites’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Superflow AI (GPT-4)
Ranked #8 for today

Superflow AI (GPT-4)

AI Copilot: writing companion directly on your website.

Free Options
Welcome Superflow’s AI-Copilot (powered by GPT-4): A creative copywriting companion on your website. It helps you to: * Craft fresh ideas * Refine your messaging * Generate copy that converts
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence by
Superflow: Annotate Live Websites
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Superflow: Annotate Live WebsitesFarewell, vague feedback! Hello, crystal-clear annotations.
2reviews
466
followers
Superflow AI (GPT-4) by
Superflow: Annotate Live Websites
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Rakesh Goyal
,
Hensen Huynh
,
Jonny Lin
,
Vivek Khakhkhar
,
Kevin Ringpis
and
Kagen Hearn
. Featured on March 20th, 2023.
Superflow: Annotate Live Websites
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on October 18th, 2022.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#7