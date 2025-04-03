Launches
Superflex 2.0
This is a launch from Superflex
See 1 previous launch
Superflex 2.0
Figma to Production-Ready Code in Seconds 🚀
Visit
Upvote 78
Turn Figma to code in seconds! Now you can create and edit files in one click and get code that matches your design system, your coding style and reuses your UI components. No more stress when you have Superflex.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
•
Productivity
•
Developer Tools
30% OFF
Meet the team
Built with
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Write Front-End Code 10x Faster ⚡️
5 out of 5.0
Follow
78
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
KP
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Ilija Ivić
,
Aibek Yegemberdin
and
Boris Jankovic
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on September 16th, 2024.