Discussion
Leo Kwan
Maker
As a solo founder bootstrapping SuperFit, I've learned so many lessons since I took the plunge and left my full-time job late 2018. I basically realized my original consumer facing fitness app would not survive without funding, especially since there are so many free fitness apps and websites with workouts... like YouTube. So I decided to fully pivot SuperFit into a personal training saas product focused on providing a digital storefront for coaches. It's safe to say it was a great decision because I closed several sales weeks after launching! And yes, there will be an Android app down the line, and it is high on the priority list! Would LOVE feedback and would love even more to connect with fellow indie hackers and folks in the fitness space. Let's chat over zoom or email leo@superfitapp.com.
Hey Leo! This is a really interesting concept and your execution looks great. Are you planning on focusing on traditional fitness trainers (i.e. gyms) or fitness influencers (i.e. Instagram) who also sell plans?
