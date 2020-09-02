discussion
Snehaal Dhruv
MakerFounder @SuperFan, Democratising AR
Hey Product Hunters! 🤘 First of all @chrismessina , Special Thanks for the hunt 🙏🏻 We are super excited for you to check out what we have been building amidst these lockdowns We have special 20% discount for all product hunters 🚀 https://SuperFan.Studio/?ref=pro... We are Canva for Augmented Reality (AR), a no-code tool which is the fastest way to Create AR with more than 100's of pre-made templates and then publish across Instagram, Snapchat & Facebook within minutes. ⚡ AR is still unattainable for a large margin of people, so we built a simple one-stop solution for individuals, industries, and influencers to try and easily apply AR filters for their respective cause. The Process is simple - Pick from 100's Pre-Made AR Templates from Face Filters to World AR to many other types of AR coming soon on the platform - Personalize with your logos, creatives & more - Publish, once you ready click on export and publish on the supported platforms What website builders like SquareSpace / Wix / WordPress enabled for website building, what web design tools like Canva, Figma democratized for design creation, We are looking to disrupt the AR space which today can be published across platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, across app-less using WebAR & WebXR. Thus, Making SuperFan Studio the central Creation, Distribution & Amplification Platform choice for AR & beyond. Our audiences are: - Brands, Influencers, Startups & Businesses who will be exploring AR for the first time for marketing or conversion. - Our verified expert AR creators will be contributing the best of the pre-packaged trending AR templates on our platform. Also enabling our creators to monetize their creations and encourage new one's to join the trend and as market demands grow for such immersive experiences A brainchild conceived and born amidst this pandemic, it is slated to boost any company's sales. AR, after all, makes eyes turn. Our primary theme and motto are based on the assertion, 'AR is the next video.' It has more potential than its predecessors like images or videos, in terms of engaging customers. Happy to answer any questions you may have. Visit https://www.SuperFan.Studio/?ref... to learn more. (edited)
Super cool 🤟
@ashwin_srinivasan Thank you
Very excited about this product from the SuperFan team! Congrats on the launch
@casielane1 thank you. We are super excited too. We are really passionate about AR 🤘
Thats so good!
Love it!
@durgesh_kaushik Thank you!
Looks super cool. Was looking for a solution like this. Will definitely take it out for a spin!
@abhilash_hande Thank you Abhilash! Do hit us up if you have any questions.