Supercreative Profiles
Collaborate with super freelance designers.
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Ben Issenmann
Maker
Hi again ProductHunt community 🖖 With Supercreative we're giving superpowers to super designers. Personally, my mom is a freelance graphic designer and I grew up using Illustrator on the family mac. I launched a design studio on the day I turned 16 (minimum legal age to be paid here in France). And since then, I've seen all the possible pains a freelance designer can feel. My team and I believe a much much better alternative is needed for freelance designers. We're building that vision now, and we're delighted to share it with the world today 🌍 We'd be happy to answer any questions you have! Cheers
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
@sandochee Thanks Sandoche!
UpvoteShare
Maker
Some of the things we focused on for our new landing page, what do you like most?
⚡️ clear and concise value proposition
🌈 put our supercreatives on a pedestal. They're the best, show it.
🍭 visual candies: every detail is an opportunity to delight
UpvoteShare2 Answers