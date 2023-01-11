Products
Supercool
Ranked #10 for today
Supercool
A frictionless NFT checkout for everyone
Visit
Upvote 17
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Supercool makes it easy for projects, creators & brands to sell NFTs using credit cards. With Supercool, sellers can drive higher checkout conversions by reaching consumers who don't have the wallet or the crypto required to participate in web3.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Developer Tools
by
Supercool
Mayfair
About this launch
Supercool
A frictionless NFT checkout for everyone.
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
Supercool by
Supercool
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jakub Cichon
,
Bruno Jacob
and
Dylan B. Mikus
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Supercool
is not rated yet. This is Supercool's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
5
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#146
