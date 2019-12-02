Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → SuperCook App

SuperCook App

Find all the recipes you can make with ingredients you have!

Find recipes you never thought to search for!
SuperCook is a recipe discovery app offering a personalized Menu feed of recipes you can make using the ingredients you have at home.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment