Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
SuperCook App
SuperCook App
Find all the recipes you can make with ingredients you have!
iPhone
Health and Fitness
+ 1
get it
UPVOTE
25
Find recipes you never thought to search for!
SuperCook is a recipe discovery app offering a personalized Menu feed of recipes you can make using the ingredients you have at home.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send