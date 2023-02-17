Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → SuperConductor
SuperConductor
Ranked #18 for today

SuperConductor

Real-time music collaboration space and music game

Free Options
SuperConductor is an online music room for your virtual band. Connect your digital instruments - or simply use your keyboard - and rock out with your friends in this fully synchronized, latency-compensated environment.
Launched in Web App, Music by
SuperConductor
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I appreciate anyone checking out the app at this stage. Any feedback is appreciated. Many features can be accessed for free, while some more advanced ones require a subscription. If you are interested in testing them out please reach out."

SuperConductor
The makers of SuperConductor
About this launch
SuperConductor
SuperConductorReal-time music collaboration space and music game
0
reviews
3
followers
SuperConductor by
SuperConductor
was hunted by
Isaac Wang
in Web App, Music. Made by
Isaac Wang
. Featured on February 18th, 2023.
SuperConductor
is not rated yet. This is SuperConductor's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#263