Superchill

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Björn
My doctor recommended trying Progressive Muscle Relaxation for stress relief. I was looking for an app to guide me through that, track my progress and give me nudges, but the big guys (Headspace, Calm) didn't include this specific technique and the couple of indie apps are pretty poor quality unfortunately, so I decided to take matters into my own hands and build something super simple, yet effective, in collaboration with a professional voice artist. Give it a try and lmk what you think! Planning to iterate on this based on feedback.
UpvoteShare