SuperCharger 2.0

A USB-C Hub & fast charge power bank all in one

● Access, edit, and transfer your files easily with USB & SD card
● PD Fast Charging technology - charge your devices 3x faster
● 10,000mAh Battery
● Interchangeable Plugs - charge anywhere you go
Discussion
Yuk Nam Andy Choi
Maker
Hi Product Hunt :) We are excited to introduce our SuperCharger 2.0 here. If that sounds like overkill, we agree. SuperCharger 2.0, the ONE which solves all your solutions. We pack a 3-port charger with 45W Power Delivery (PD), a 10,000 mAh power bank, a hub (support USB & SD Card) for file transfer and interchangeable plugs that support 150+ countries into ONE sleek unit. Let me know if you have any questions.
