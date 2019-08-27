SuperCharger 2.0
A USB-C Hub & fast charge power bank all in one
Yuk Nam Andy Choi
Hi Product Hunt :) We are excited to introduce our SuperCharger 2.0 here. If that sounds like overkill, we agree. SuperCharger 2.0, the ONE which solves all your solutions. We pack a 3-port charger with 45W Power Delivery (PD), a 10,000 mAh power bank, a hub (support USB & SD Card) for file transfer and interchangeable plugs that support 150+ countries into ONE sleek unit. Let me know if you have any questions.
It's very Powerful :)
@roland_hovsepyan Yess, it is.
