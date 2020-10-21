discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Elena Decorato
MakerSerial digital creator
⚡️Hello Hunters! I’m SuperHappy to share with you the pre-launch of SuperBio! I’ve been working since 2010 in the influencer and social media marketing, I’ve co founded different digital companies and in the last months I was thinking about that the only place that you cannot monetize is still your link in bio. 🌟So, here we are! SuperBio allows you to create a link that you can copy and paste into all your social profiles. You can choose what type of advertising to show, based on your daily publishing, and also add new secret contents to increase the engagement of your community. You will not need to do anything but see your earnings grow, both advertising and content will be shown randomly with each interaction. We are opening the platform to a few users at a time, if you want to test SuperBio request an early access. Hope you’ll enjoy it! 🔵⚪️⚪️ Glad to hear every feedback!
Share