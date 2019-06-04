Superbar is a free MacOS Menubar application that allows you to bring snippets, bookmarks, apps or system commands into an easy to access spot on your menubar.
Rainer Selvet
Hey guys! I found myself often reaching for notes, snippets, searching through cluttered bookmarks or doing repetetive system-tasks while using MacOS. So, I decided to build Superbar, a tiny menubar app that can store common snippets such as a Google Maps URL to your office, open bookmarks to your default browser so you can keep browsers clear of bookmark bars (digital minimalism ftw), run system commands in the background such as launching apps, workspaces, switch system themes – you name it. Also, for developers I've included a "run-in-terminal" mode which will open any pre-defined command and run it in a new terminal window. Weighs 4Mb, free forever. Written in Swift. Hope it's useful!
