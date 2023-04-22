Products
Home
Product
Superads
Superads
Framer template is designed for generating leads
This template is perfect for advertising agencies and start-ups as well as other industries looking to generate leads. With a modern and minimalist design, it provides a clear and concise message, easy navigation, and a strong call-to-action.
Launched in
Advertising
No-Code
Design templates
About this launch
Framer Template is designed for generating leads.
Superads by
Framer Template for Lead Generation
was hunted by
Gizem Onan
in
Advertising
No-Code
Design templates
. Made by
Gizem Onan
. Featured on April 23rd, 2023.
Framer Template for Lead Generation
is not rated yet. This is Framer Template for Lead Generation's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
