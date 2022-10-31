Products
Super View
Super View
Real-time collaboration for video professionals
Super View is a low latency, live video monitoring tool designed by production professionals, but easy for anyone to use. Trusted by TikTok, Samsung, CBS, and more, it's the perfect remote collaboration tool for you and your team.
Launched in
Video Streaming
,
Meetings
,
Tech
by
Super View
About this launch
Super View by
Super View
was hunted by
Arthur Kmbikyan
in
Video Streaming
,
Meetings
,
Tech
. Made by
Vijay Parvatikar
,
Arthur Kmbikyan
,
Stephen Dao
and
Jonathan Millar
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Super View
is not rated yet. This is Super View's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#163
