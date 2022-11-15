Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Super Tiny
Super Tiny
Discovery Tiny Startups With MRR & Get A Business Idea
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Super Tiny is a database of the tiniest startups with MRR to help you get your next groundlevel business idea.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Super Tiny
Haggle
Ad
One platform to discover, evaluate and buy B2B software
About this launch
Super Tiny
Discovery Tiny Startups With MRR & Get A Business Idea
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Super Tiny by
Super Tiny
was hunted by
Malthe Hartmann
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Malthe Hartmann
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Super Tiny
is not rated yet. This is Super Tiny's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#90
Report