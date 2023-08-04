Products
Home
→
Product
→
Super Snail
Super Snail
An unusual idle RPG as a Snail to save the world!
With a divine purpose and what remains of civilization, you journey through the past to take down eight Demon Gods. To defeat their apostles and minions, you must join hands with many bizarre beings and collect a variety of items.
Launched in
Android
Indie Games
Free Games
+1 by
Super Snail
About this launch
Super Snail
An unusual idle RPG as a Snail to save the world!
Super Snail by
Super Snail
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Free Games
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
Super Snail
is not rated yet. This is Super Snail's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
