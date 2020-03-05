Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yunus Abdülhayoglu
Maker
Hey Hunters, thanks for checking us out! 🎉🎉 It's 2020, but many websites are still a nightmare to navigate and find information on. That's why we want to make it super simple to add an elegant, minimalist search widget to any website. Our particular goals are: 👉 Make it super simple to use 👉 Make it super simple for website owners to implement We're constantly improving super simple search (or as we lovingly call it, "3s"), so we'd love to hear your thoughts and suggestions! On our website you can create previews, to see how 3s will look on different websites. Here are some that we tried: Wikipedia: https://api.getsupersimplesearch... The Guardian: https://api.getsupersimplesearch... Mauritius Tourism Information: https://api.getsupersimplesearch... Join us and spread the word, to make the web more beautiful and easier to navigate! 🔥
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
I figure this would be a good place to ask. Which feature should we ship next?
Voice search
Built-in question answering
AI-powered analytics
More eye candy
Upvote (2)Share