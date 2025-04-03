Launches
Home
Product
Super Grok
Voice, custom prompts, languages and more
Visit
Power your Grok experience with custom prompts, voice input, multiple languages, and advanced chat modes for smarter conversations.
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
Voice, custom prompts, languages and more - chrome web store
Super Grok by
was hunted by
Dev Developer
in
Chrome Extensions
Education
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dev Developer
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Super Grok's first launch.