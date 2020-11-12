Super Creative Radio
Nonstop curated music for creative work
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ben Issenmann
Maker
Supercreative
Merci @farbodsaraf for the hunt. I'm back this month with a fun project. I laid out, designed and implemented the radio in 4 days using Webflow. Webflow is a creative canvas with infinite possibilities. I wrote a dozen lines of JQuery for the custom buttons at the bottom left. The stats so far show me there'll only be two types of users: those who think it's cool and leave. And superfans. Superfans who will come back every day to listen to the radio for 3 hours. Yepeee! Come on and boogie with me 🕺 This web radio scales my musical tastes and curation to more people, not just my friends. Hosting a live radio has a small cost, and making the Spotify/Youtube/Deezer playlists paid access is enough to keep the Supercreative Radio alive. I'll be answering your questions on here and: Twitter throughout the day. Bisous!
Share
I've been listening to the radio all day long for the last 14 days, I'm in love with it! Ben is adding new songs every once in a while, and he as really good music taste. Go give it a try!
@pierrevdk Thanks Pierre for your infallible support, miss you man
This video and *TUNES* are making my day and getting me on a productive groove. Super cool product Ben!
@albertoarenaza Thanks Alberto. Your reputation as a masterful DJ is bigger than any of this 😄
Wow! This is really awesome! I love the minimalism and impressive UI. There is no confusion on how to use. One click and you start listening! Already switched to Supercreative radio from YouTube, so thanks! 🤗 Any plans for a mobile app btw?
@olivier_martin1 Thanks bb. The website is responsive and when you leave the browser app, the music continues playing. So I don't see the need for an app :)